TOP 10 Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's pics, Inside Sid-Kiara's reception and more 

From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's pics together to Visuals from Sidharth and Kiara's wedding reception and more have grabbed headlines. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

Dream Girl 2 

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday and others are coming with Dream Girl 2 which is releasing on 7th July. 

RIP 

Guru Dutt's sister Lalita Lajmi passes away at 90. 

Bipasha's little one 

Devi has turned 3 months old and Bipasha cannot believe how fast her little one is growing!

Sid-Kiara reception 

RC 15 team gave a surprise to Sid-Kiara with a heartfelt message. Visuals of everyone dancing on Burj Khalifa, Kala Chashmah went viral. 

SRK-Sallu in the house 

Choreographer Shiamak shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together and it is going viral online. 

New casting 

Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly bagged a movie starring Jr NTR. The NTR 30 will go on floors by month's end. 

Mauja Hi Mauja 

Jab We Met has been released in theatres due to Valentine's Week. Shahid was tagged in a video wherein fans were seen dancing on Mauja Hi Mauja. Here's how he responded. 

Casting alert

If reports are anything to go by Allu Arjun has been approached by Atlee for Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan. 

Vickat together 

Last night Vicky Kaushal attended Sidharth and Kiara's wedding reception alone so fans edited Katrina Kaif in his picture. 

Next Wedding 

Natasa, Hardik, Krunal and family were spotted at the airport flying for their wedding in Udaipur. 

