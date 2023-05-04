TOP 10 ENT News: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and more 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023

Vijay Varma got teased by Tamannaah Bhatia's name at Dahaad Trailer Launch. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot. June is said to be the month.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra recalls her father putting restrictions on her at 16 as boys would follow her. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif is maintaining a low profile after marrying Vicky because she wants to create curiosity around Tiger 3. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Bajwa took a humourous jibe at Ananya, Sara saying that she would like to go to Karan Johar's house and discuss work like them if she can. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan got flak when he seemingly pushed a fan away. Fans shared a video from another angle in which it was clear that the Jawan actor didn't push his fan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a proud mom as Aaradhya greets the paparazzi with a namaste.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan shared a picture; fans get excited for Tiger 3. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bellamkonda Sreenivas denies dating Rashmika Mandanna. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palak Tiwari reveals she was very perturbed when Shweta Tiwari conceived Reyansh. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

