TOP 10 ENT News: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
Vijay Varma got teased by Tamannaah Bhatia's name at Dahaad Trailer Launch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot. June is said to be the month.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra recalls her father putting restrictions on her at 16 as boys would follow her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif is maintaining a low profile after marrying Vicky because she wants to create curiosity around Tiger 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Bajwa took a humourous jibe at Ananya, Sara saying that she would like to go to Karan Johar's house and discuss work like them if she can.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan got flak when he seemingly pushed a fan away. Fans shared a video from another angle in which it was clear that the Jawan actor didn't push his fan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a proud mom as Aaradhya greets the paparazzi with a namaste.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan shared a picture; fans get excited for Tiger 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bellamkonda Sreenivas denies dating Rashmika Mandanna.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Tiwari reveals she was very perturbed when Shweta Tiwari conceived Reyansh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Celebs at The Sound of Music inaugural at NMACC
Find Out More