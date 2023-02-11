TOP 10 Entertainment News: Sid-Kiara's kiss, Salman Khan-SLB fallout over Inshallah and more 

Let's have a look at who and what made the news in the Entertainment world today. From Sidharth and Kiara to Salman Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more, let's catch up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023
Country manager and prez of Disney Star India, K Madhavan's son's wedding was attended by several celebs. Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aamir Khan and more celebs were seen. Aamir was seen with a walking stick.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani got the happy version of Ranjha made for her wedding with Sidharth and honestly, it's so magical. It is said that Sidh splurged about Rs 2 crore for Ki's mangalsutra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inshallah is a movie in the making by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was supposed to star Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan. However, recently Production designer revealed SLB and Salman had a fallout. However, latest updates state that SLB will go ahead without Salman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh launched the book cover of Rj Amol and Amrita Rao, titled Couple of Things. Ain't this the cutest ever picture?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dropped the MV of their wedding and UFF, it's straight outta fairytale! The kiss they shared on stage, their make for the most beautiful pair!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Hansika married Sohael, a lot of people accused her of stealing her best-friends husband. Sohael called the allegations baseless and untrue. Hansika said that it is a price she has to pay for being a celebrity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth changed the DP of all of his social media accounts and kept his wedding picture with Kiara Advani as the same. Quite a doting husband, he is, no?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor dropped a valentine's day song for singles called Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. The song and RK is trending and how!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel have parted ways. They separated in 2021 and their divorce was recently finalised. They'll be co-parenting their kids Azaan and Fizaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
