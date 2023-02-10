TOP 10 Entertainment News: Sidharth-Kiara, Kartik Aaryan and more

From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's post-wedding rituals to Kartik Aaryan dropping Character Dheela 2 and more, check out on the latest updates from Entertainment News today.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023

Kartik drops Character Dheela 2

Shehzada got a shout-out from Salman Khan for his Character Dheela 2 song. Kartik thanked him for his support, however, netizens weren't impressed. 

Raveena friends with Karisma? 

There were talks about all not being well between Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor back in the day. When asked about the same now, Raveena says that they meet socially but Karisma has her set circle. 

Khushi goes viral 

Khushi Kapoor shared a photo dump from her vacation recently and her pics went instantly viral. It included pics of herself, her father and more. 

Producers talk 

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will produce The Underbug under the banner of their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. It is a psychological horror movie. 

Why Hamza?

Vijay Varma revealed why he took up Darlings. The actor decided he will do lead roles in movies and hence, Hamza came his way. Darlings is his first step towards that. 

Sid, Kiara, Alia

Alia Bhatt wished Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on their wedding and the newly married duo thanked her. It is seen that Kiara beat Alia as her wedding pic has become the most-liked pic on Instagram with 13.48 M likes. 

SarTik meet 

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently met in Udaipur. They both are there for their individual projects but seemed to have bumped into each other. The pics instantly went viral. 

Kriti Sanon 

Kriti, it seems took an indirect jibe at the engagement rumours with Prabhas with a video of Oprah which said that expecting people to behave the same in a situation as one would do leads to disappointment. 

TJMM new song alert

After winning hearts with Tere Pyar Mein, Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. Shraddha Kapoor dropped the post announcing that that song will come out at 12 on 10th Feb.

Kajol 

Kajol gave a savage retort to all those who've been asking her about how she became so fair. 

BONUS: SRK lookalike 

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri has been enjoying the success of Pathaan as well as he is being mobbed by fans who wants to click pics with him. That's not SRK but Ibrahim. 

