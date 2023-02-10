TOP 10 Entertainment News: Sidharth-Kiara, Kartik Aaryan and more

From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's post-wedding rituals to Kartik Aaryan dropping Character Dheela 2 and more, check out on the latest updates from Entertainment News today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023
Shehzada got a shout-out from Salman Khan for his Character Dheela 2 song. Kartik thanked him for his support, however, netizens weren't impressed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were talks about all not being well between Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor back in the day. When asked about the same now, Raveena says that they meet socially but Karisma has her set circle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi Kapoor shared a photo dump from her vacation recently and her pics went instantly viral. It included pics of herself, her father and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will produce The Underbug under the banner of their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. It is a psychological horror movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Varma revealed why he took up Darlings. The actor decided he will do lead roles in movies and hence, Hamza came his way. Darlings is his first step towards that.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt wished Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on their wedding and the newly married duo thanked her. It is seen that Kiara beat Alia as her wedding pic has become the most-liked pic on Instagram with 13.48 M likes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently met in Udaipur. They both are there for their individual projects but seemed to have bumped into each other. The pics instantly went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti, it seems took an indirect jibe at the engagement rumours with Prabhas with a video of Oprah which said that expecting people to behave the same in a situation as one would do leads to disappointment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After winning hearts with Tere Pyar Mein, Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. Shraddha Kapoor dropped the post announcing that that song will come out at 12 on 10th Feb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol gave a savage retort to all those who've been asking her about how she became so fair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri has been enjoying the success of Pathaan as well as he is being mobbed by fans who wants to click pics with him. That's not SRK but Ibrahim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
