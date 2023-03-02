Top 10 Entertainment News: Sushmita Sen suffers a heart attack, FIR against Gauri Khan and more

Sushmita Sen shocked all as she shared the news of suffering from a heart attack. Here are more top updates of the day.

Nikita Thakkar

Mar 02, 2023

Gauri Khan

As per reports, an FIR has been lodged against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and others in Lucknow over a property issue.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen penned a note saying that she suffered a heart attack a few days ago and underwent angioplasty.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor called Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless' ahead of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar release.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan threw a housewarming party as she bought a new home in Mumbai.

Salman Khan

New song titled Billi Billi from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan released today.

BTS' RM

BTS member RM reacted to the news of his personal information leak through an emoji on social media. He expressed disappointment.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani hit headlines as she wished alleged ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday.

Veere Di Wedding 2

A new post about sequels by Rhea Kapoor got all fans excited for Veere Di Wedding 2.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi has been reportedly banned by SEBI from participating in the securities market.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash's fans celebrated '8YRS OF TEJASSWI AS RAGINI' with full power.

