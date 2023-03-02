Top 10 Entertainment News: Sushmita Sen suffers a heart attack, FIR against Gauri Khan and more

Sushmita Sen shocked all as she shared the news of suffering from a heart attack. Here are more top updates of the day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023
As per reports, an FIR has been lodged against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and others in Lucknow over a property issue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen penned a note saying that she suffered a heart attack a few days ago and underwent angioplasty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor called Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless' ahead of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul Touqeer Khan threw a housewarming party as she bought a new home in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
New song titled Billi Billi from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan released today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS member RM reacted to the news of his personal information leak through an emoji on social media. He expressed disappointment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani hit headlines as she wished alleged ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A new post about sequels by Rhea Kapoor got all fans excited for Veere Di Wedding 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arshad Warsi has been reportedly banned by SEBI from participating in the securities market.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash's fans celebrated '8YRS OF TEJASSWI AS RAGINI' with full power.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
