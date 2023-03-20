Top 10 Entertainment News Today: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth files police complaint; Salman Khan unshaken by threats and more

From Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya to Salman Khan and Tejasswi Prakash - A look at newsmakers of the day.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2023

Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Aishwarya Rajinikanth reportedly filed a police complaint over robbery of gold.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

As reported by TOI, Salman Khan is taking the threats casually and rather staying calm for his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satish Kaushik prayer meet

Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Boney Kapoor and others attended Satish Kaushik's prayer meet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2

Fans got all excited as reports of first glimpse of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule coming out on April 8 hit headlines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan won hearts as she happily posed for selfies with fans at airport.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's latest pictures in swimwear took social media by storm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR

A video of Telsa cars in US blinking on the tunes of Naatu Naatu from RRR impressed fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared yet another picture from vacation and this time it had Saif Ali Khan in his clean shaven look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rohit Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash

Rohit Shetty announced his first Marathi venture starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab. It is titled School College Ani Life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Thakare

To Etimes, Shiv Thakare said that there has been a minor misunderstanding between Abdu Rozik and MC Stan and mandali is still intact.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

