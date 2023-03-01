Top 10 Entertainment News Today: Amitabh Bachchan gets bomb threat, BTS' RM's personal information leaked and more

From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ram Charan - Many top stars took up space in news circuit.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan

As per reports, an anonymous caller threatened to blow up Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's homes. Investigation is underway.

Ram Charan

RRR star Ram Charan was referred to as Brad Pitt of India by a host of popular American TV show.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and said that it will release in Diwali 2023.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has reportedly rejected cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

BTS' RM

BTS' RM became a victim of a personal information leak. Reportedly, a Korail employee was caught during the audit.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma hit headlines as the trailer of his film Zwigato left fans emotional.

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee revealed that she has been diagnosed with Influenza B virus and is staying away from her kids.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli heaped praises on Anushka Sharma and said that she has made many sacrifices for their daughter.

Sidharth Shukla

Late star Sidharth Shukla trended on Twitter as his fans said 'STAND TOGETHER WITH SID.'

Nimrit Kaur

Bigg Boss 1 star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got trolled for wearing a short dress.

