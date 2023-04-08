Top 10 Entertainment News of the day
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2023
Nayanthara (43)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Poster of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's new film An Unimaginable Love Story was unveiled today.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor got mocked for her fashion pick at Style Icon Awards.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A video of Anil Kapoor running on the treadmill with an oxygen mask left fans worried.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed excitement as a fan praised her for speaking in clean and neat Hindi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta shared a statement and revealed two shocking incidents that she faced this week.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon gave it back to those questioning her Padma Shri honour and said the comments cannot diminish her work.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly expressed joy as someone adopted an orphaned Elephant in Kenya in her name.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty will promote their Marathi film on Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amidst backlash, Karan Johar made a cryptic post about all the lies being spread and that he won't bow down.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 divas who struggled with body image issues