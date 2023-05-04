TOP 10 ENT News: Katrina Kaif pregnancy, Palak Tiwari and more
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Priyanka Chopra was depressed after botched nose surgery. Her father encouraged her to do the corrective surgery.
Anushka Sharma is going to make her debut at Cannes 2023 red carpet.
Palak Tiwari says she will never say anything inappropriate about Salman Khan over the dress code controversy.
Javed Akhtar got calls from Lucknow with people expressing shock and disappointment in him after Kangana Ranaut alleged he threatened her.
Ileana DCruz flaunted her baby bump and reveals the baby having a party in her belly.
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra watched IPL match together.
As per ETimes, Katrina has said that she will plan a baby after completing Farhan Akhtar's film with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.
Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is to release in cinemas on 12th May.
As per reports, Rani Mukerji is likely to reprise the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3.
Animal is not getting postponed and will release on 11 August 2023.
