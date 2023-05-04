TOP 10 ENT News: Katrina Kaif pregnancy, Palak Tiwari and more 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023

Priyanka Chopra was depressed after botched nose surgery. Her father encouraged her to do the corrective surgery. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma is going to make her debut at Cannes 2023 red carpet. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palak Tiwari says she will never say anything inappropriate about Salman Khan over the dress code controversy. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Javed Akhtar got calls from Lucknow with people expressing shock and disappointment in him after Kangana Ranaut alleged he threatened her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana DCruz flaunted her baby bump and reveals the baby having a party in her belly. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra watched IPL match together. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per ETimes, Katrina has said that she will plan a baby after completing Farhan Akhtar's film with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is to release in cinemas on 12th May. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per reports, Rani Mukerji is likely to reprise the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal is not getting postponed and will release on 11 August 2023. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 Bollywood celebs who are bookworms 

 

 Find Out More