Top 10 Entertainment News Today: Pathaan deleted scenes, Kangana Ranaut's dig at Diljit Dosanjh and more headlines

From Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Kangana Ranaut's dig - All the big updates from the world of showbiz.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023
Fans are disappointed as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has hit OTT with 4 deleted scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor brand new pictures of son Vayu as she took him out for a stroll with husband Anand Ahuja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avantika Malik's cryptic post once again brought attention to her alleged divorce with Imran Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut on Twitter took a dig at Diljit Dosanjh and warned him of an arrest for supporting Khalistanis.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan praised Kartik Aaryan for knowing the pulse of the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan confirmed to us that Sumbul Touqeer Khan is not joining his show Dharampatni.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna in an interview with Bazaar India said that she touches her house help's feet to seek blessings as she does not want to differentiate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Bollywood Hungama, an elaborate set is being constructed for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan scene in Tiger 3. It will take 45 days for the set to be ready.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty has joined South star Dhruva Sarja’s film KD-The Devil battlefield and will play the role of Satyavati.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Ugadi 2023, the makers of Kantara announced that the writing of the sequel has begun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
