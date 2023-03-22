Top 10 Entertainment News Today: Pathaan OTT release date, Ranveer Singh kicks friend and more

Read all the top updates from the world of showbiz here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2023
Pathaan will make it to Amazon Prime Indian on March 22.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of Ranveer Singh kicking a friend got mixed reactions from fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A picture of Mrunal Thakur crying left fans worried.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar was stopped at the airport for not showing id. Video went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans and tourists not allowed to gather outside Salman Khan's residence after email threats.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and other Bollywood celebs attended Kishor Bajaj's prayer meet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, culprits have been arrested after Aishwarya Rajinikanth filed a complaint about gold theft.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours suggest that there will be a Bollywood hero in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapil Sharma's film Zwigato saw a drop in numbers on first Monday at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya locked lips for their upcoming projec.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!