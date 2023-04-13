Top 10 Entertainment News Today: Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on affair rumours, Ranveer Singh replaces Vicky Kaushal and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2023
Suhana Khan's ad debut gets a thumbs up from mom Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal has been reportedly replaced by Ranveer Singh in The Immortal Ashwatthama
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An interview of Priyanka Chopra went viral in which she spoke about alleged affairs and said her denying them won't make them untrue.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea Chakraborty cried happy tears as she got back to shoot after 3 years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours said that Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are living together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Kashya's movie Kennedy is the only Indian film at Cannes 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To Free Press Journal, Ranbir Kapoor said that his father Rishi Kapoor was a religious person.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 13 winner MC Stan got 91k worth shoes from Sania Mirza.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra's mother passed away. Farah Khan and others paid last respects.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverkonda penned a motivating note for Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy slay in black
Find Out More