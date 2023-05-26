TOP 10 Ent News: Salman, Alia-Ranveer and more  

From Salman Khan revealing about wrapping up Tiger 3 to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani posters starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh intrguing fans, meet the newsmakers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023
There have been rumours about Shahid Kapoor charging Rs 40 crores for Bloody Daddy. Shahid wished somebody would pay him that much.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KRK took a dig at Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's video that surfaced recently saying that the two of them will soon tie the knot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's posters from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani were released today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meet the Chatterjees and the Randhawas of the Karan Johar directorial that is releasing on 28th July.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's action scene was leaked online, the Fighter makers are being extra cautious and shooting without cellphones and with limited staff.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma calls out the guy who leaked her number and reveals that he has been involved in other activities too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidyut Jamwal who is friends with Adah praised her as The Kerala Story became the first female led film to cross Rs 200 crores nett in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the IIFA Weekend press conference, Salman Khan revealed that he has completed shooting for Tiger 3. It will come out during Diwali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranuat asks young actresses to not fall in the traps of photoshopped beauty standards, magazine covers, etc as they take advantage of one's vulnerability.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amazon Prime has greenlit Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer web series for a season 2. It will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 beauty Daisy Shah says she has no regrets on doing fewer films after Jai Ho.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan penned a heartfelt note as he wrapped up the shooting of SatyaPrem Ki Katha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!