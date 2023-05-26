TOP 10 Ent News: Salman, Alia-Ranveer and more  

From Salman Khan revealing about wrapping up Tiger 3 to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani posters starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh intrguing fans, meet the newsmakers.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

Shahid took Rs 40 cr? 

There have been rumours about Shahid Kapoor charging Rs 40 crores for Bloody Daddy. Shahid wished somebody would pay him that much. 

Aamir-Fatima 

KRK took a dig at Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's video that surfaced recently saying that the two of them will soon tie the knot. 

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's posters from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani were released today. 

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani 2 

Meet the Chatterjees and the Randhawas of the Karan Johar directorial that is releasing on 28th July. 

Fighter learns from Jawan 

Since Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's action scene was leaked online, the Fighter makers are being extra cautious and shooting without cellphones and with limited staff. 

Adah's plight

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma calls out the guy who leaked her number and reveals that he has been involved in other activities too. 

Vidyut praises Adah 

Vidyut Jamwal who is friends with Adah praised her as The Kerala Story became the first female led film to cross Rs 200 crores nett in India. 

Tiger 3 done 

At the IIFA Weekend press conference, Salman Khan revealed that he has completed shooting for Tiger 3. It will come out during Diwali. 

Kangana says 

Kangana Ranuat asks young actresses to not fall in the traps of photoshopped beauty standards, magazine covers, etc as they take advantage of one's vulnerability. 

Citadel 2 

Amazon Prime has greenlit Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer web series for a season 2. It will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

Daisy has no regrets 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 beauty Daisy Shah says she has no regrets on doing fewer films after Jai Ho.  

Kartik wraps SPKK

Kartik Aaryan penned a heartfelt note as he wrapped up the shooting of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. 

