Shah Rukh Khan, Urfi Javed and more top newsmakers of the day

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Rinku Singh Pathaan style post KKR win.

Alia Bhatt said that she cried after watching Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Urfi Javed got trolled for going topless in the month of Ramazan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared sweet pictures of Taimur and Jeh from Easter celebrations.

Kartik Aryan and Karan Johar were papped today after their professional meeting. A new project coming soon?

Reportedly, Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has been approached to be the villain in Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan film Pathaan vs Tiger.

Dhanush shared the first look of his new film in collaboration with Mari Selvaraj.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in AskSam session replied to Mrunal Thakur and said that she would love to do a film with her.

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun remained in news today as he expressed gratitude over all the birthday wishes.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi got trolled for calling Ayesha Singh aka Sai 'dusri auraat'

