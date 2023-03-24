Top 10 Entertainment News Today: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma PDA alert, Janhvi Kapoor joins Jr NTR's next and more headlines

Check out all the top updates from the world of entertainment here.

Nikita Thakkar

Mar 23, 2023

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set major relationship goals for all as they posed hand-in-hand for paps at a recent event.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has joined Jr NTR in his next. SS Rajamouli launched the film today.

Kangana Ranaut

On her birthday, Kangana Ranaut shared a video message for fans and even apologised to people whom she may have hurt.

Atif Aslam

Singer Atif Aslam and wife welcomed their third child into this world.

Salman Khan

In Salman Khan threat case, reportedly the mobile number and location from where the email was sent has been traced.

Parineeti Chopra

Rumours of Parineeti Chopra dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha went viral after they were spotted together. But an IndiaToday report clarifies that they are not dating.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16 star Sumbul Touqeer Khan got bitten by a Monkey on her Ooty trip.

Akshay Kumar

Reportedly Akshay Kumar got injured while shooting for a scene with Tiger Shroff.

Jee Le Zara

Farhan Akhtar confirmed that he is scouting location for Alia, Katrina and Priyanka's film Jee Le Zaraa.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan responded to an elderly woman dancing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan and said that had he seen it early he would have asked her to replace Deepika Padukone.

