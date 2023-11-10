Top 10 erotic thrillers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Jism film stars John Abraham and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. Watch on ZEE5.
Aitraaz is about a happily married couple, expecting their first child, but a man's former girlfriend comes back into his life. Watch on Prime Video.
Murder is a story of a lonely housewife cheating with an ex. Watch on Netflix.
Hate Story 3 is about Aditya and Siya running their family business and getting confronted by the businessman. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
7 Khoon Maaf is about a woman and her quest to find love that has no flaws. Watch on Netflix.
BA Pass is a film about a teenager and a hot older woman who explore the darker side of their lives. Watch on Netflix.
A perfect murder is about Steven Taylor who gets married to young Emily and the former troubles her to have an affair with a painter. Watch on YouTube.
Love Sex Aur Dhokha is about a couple being killed for honor. Watch on Hotstar.
Gone Girl is about a wife who disappears and her husband becomes the suspect. Watch on Prime Video.
Fatal Attraction is about a one-night stand gone horribly wrong. Watch on Prime Video.
