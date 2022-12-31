Top 10 espionage thrillers to watch on OTT right now

Mukhbir to The Gray Man - Time to watch this entertaining espionage thrillers.

Mukhbir – The story of a spy

Mukhbir – The story of a spy available on Zee5 is a must watch.

Code Name: Tiranga

Code Name: Tiranga starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu is among the top shows on Netflix.

All The Old Knives

The American spy thriller film directed by Janus Metz Pedersen can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling's The Gray Man also starring Dhanush is available on Netflix.

Tanaav

Tanaav is a highly acclaimed thriller available on Sony Liv.

Kathmandu Connection

Kathmandu Connection received rave reviews from the audience.

Bard of Blood

Bard of Blood has Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari and others. Watch it on Netflix.

Special Ops

Special Ops managed to impress quite a few. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

The SPY

The SPY is about an Israeli spy who infiltrates the Syrian government.

Bodyguard

Richard Madden starrer Bodyguard will keep you at the edge of your seat.

