Top 10 evergreen movies to watch on OTT platforms

Add these to your watchlist if you want to some movies on repeat.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This film about friends' bachelor trip is streaming on Netflix.

Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna is a comedy caper available on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Aaj Kal

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan’s film can be watched countless time. Available on Jio Cinema.

Tamasha

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer is teaching on self-exploration. Available on Netflix.

Jab We Met

The romantic chemistry between Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor will never make you bore. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Cocktail

Cocktail is a heartwarming movie and can be watched multiple times. Watch on Jio Cinema.

Rockstar

Rockstar is a masterpiece created by Imtiaz Ali. Watch on Jio Cinema.

Hera Pheri

This movie is an all-time classic comedy flick. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

3 Idiots

This movie can be watched n number of times on Amazon Prime Video.

Dil Chahta Hai

The movie on three friends trip would want you pack your bags. Watch on Netflix.

