Top 10 exciting films about college life on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
The recent movie Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, is the one that has brought back all of our memories of our college years.
Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, 3 Idiots is a satire on our nation's educational system.
In the movie Reality Bites, young people are consumed with uncertainties about their own future.
Nearly all girls have the fantasy of traveling and falling in love with a kind stranger they meet along the way. That's precisely what occurs in the movie Before Sunrise.
Shah Rukh Khan succumbs to the charms of his Chemistry teacher in Main Hoon Na, who is played by the stunning Sushmita Sen.
Friendships are wonderful, but what happens when love gets involved? In their first movie together, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Imran Khan and Prateik Babbar examined what happens when best friends fall in love.
Whip It is a film that centers on a young beauty contest competitor who realizes that athletics is her true calling.
Following the life of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg during his college years, The Social Network offers a slightly different perspective on campus life.
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film, Rang De Basanti, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan and Atul Kulkarni among others, was a megahit.
In the film ‘It’s Kind of a Funny Story’, a 16-year-old finds it difficult to put into words his mental state, particularly when he is expected to live "his best years."
