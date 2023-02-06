Top 10 expensive things owned by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married. Here take a look at the most expensive things owned by the couple which is all thing shocking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023
The actress has a plush apartment in Mahalaxmi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor reportedly charges Rs 7-8 crore per movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She owns an Audi A8L, around Rs 1.58 crore, Mercedes Benz around Rs 71.79 crore, BMW X5 around Rs 77.90 lakh and a Sedan around Rs 74.50 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress as per a FilmiBeat report charges Rs 1.5 crore per brand endorsement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 75 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth's Bandra home has an earthy and rustic vibe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly the net worth of the actress is around Rs 23 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Together the net worth of the couple is around Rs 103 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth has a million-dollar home in Bandra designed reportedly by Gauri Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth is fond of cars and has Range Rover, a Mercedes-Maybach S500, and a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy wirth Rs 2 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!