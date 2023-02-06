Top 10 expensive things owned by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married. Here take a look at the most expensive things owned by the couple which is all thing shocking.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023

Kiara's house

The actress has a plush apartment in Mahalaxmi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra's cost per movie

The actor reportedly charges Rs 7-8 crore per movie.

Kiara has a fleet of luxurious cars

She owns an Audi A8L, around Rs 1.58 crore, Mercedes Benz around Rs 71.79 crore, BMW X5 around Rs 77.90 lakh and a Sedan around Rs 74.50 lakh.

Kiara's charge per brand endorsement

The actress as per a FilmiBeat report charges Rs 1.5 crore per brand endorsement.

Sidharth's net worth

As per reports, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 75 crore.

Sea facing home

Sidharth's Bandra home has an earthy and rustic vibe.

Kiara's net worth

Reportedly the net worth of the actress is around Rs 23 crore.

Combined net worth

Together the net worth of the couple is around Rs 103 crore.

House in Bandra

Sidharth has a million-dollar home in Bandra designed reportedly by Gauri Khan.

Cars

Sidharth is fond of cars and has Range Rover, a Mercedes-Maybach S500, and a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy wirth Rs 2 crore.

