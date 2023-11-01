Top 10 extremely chilling Tamil murder mysteries on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Ratsasan on Disney+ Hotstar is a slasher psychological thriller.

V1 Murder Case is a suspense thriller streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Papanasam on Amazon Prime Video is a remake of Drishyam.

Thupparivaalan revolves around a detective solving murder mysteries and streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Thadam on Amazon Prime Video is about a policeman investigating a murder and finds two suspects.

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu on Amazon Prime Video is about a police officer set out to catch a serial killer.

Thegidi is neo noir murder thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Yutham Sei is streaming on Diseny+ Hotstar.

U Turn on SonyLiv is a Tamil remake of Malayalam film of the same name.

Game Over on Netflix will keep you on the edge of the seat.

