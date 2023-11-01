Top 10 extremely chilling Tamil murder mysteries on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Ratsasan on Disney+ Hotstar is a slasher psychological thriller.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
V1 Murder Case is a suspense thriller streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Papanasam on Amazon Prime Video is a remake of Drishyam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thupparivaalan revolves around a detective solving murder mysteries and streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thadam on Amazon Prime Video is about a policeman investigating a murder and finds two suspects.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu on Amazon Prime Video is about a police officer set out to catch a serial killer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thegidi is neo noir murder thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yutham Sei is streaming on Diseny+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
U Turn on SonyLiv is a Tamil remake of Malayalam film of the same name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Game Over on Netflix will keep you on the edge of the seat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Prabhas' Adipurush and other Top 10 Bollywood movies with VFX worse than a cartoon film
Find Out More