Top 10 family dramas to watch with your loved ones on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These movies and web series guarantee a great family time.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's movie has recently released on Amazon Prime Video. It is a family drama about lovers trying to get their folks to agree to their relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trial Period

The series on JioCinema is about a woman renting a man to be her son's father. It is filled with comedy and happy moments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy Family, Conditions Apply

It is a web series on Amazon Prime Video. The interesting characters of this modern family will make you smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khichdi: The Movie

The Parekh family and their crazy antics will make you laugh hard. The movie is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak

The slice-of-life drama is so relatable and should be watched with your loved ones for a happy weekend. The web series is on SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Home Shanti

The series on Disney+Hotstar stars Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and more. It is a feel good series with lots of comedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TVF Tripling

The show has three seasons and it is considered to be among the best comedy dramas. The story of three siblings and how they connect is on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pop Kaun?

Kunal Kemmu plays Saqid Qureshi who is finding his biological father. It has loads of comedy and drama. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Meri Family

The story of Shanky, a 12-year-boy will make you smile. All he wants to do is play but family has different plans. Watch it on Amazon Mini TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Panchayat

The story of an engineering graduate taking up a job in his village panchayat is quite interesting. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mind the Malhotras

Funny and emotional, the web series about marital crisis on Amazon Prime Video will leave you thoroughly entertained.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kathal

The movie on Netflix makes for an entertaining watch. If comedy is on your mind, this one is for you to feel good.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ganapath box office collection day 1 early estimates: Single figure, lowest ever opening for Tiger Shroff?

 

 Find Out More