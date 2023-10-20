Top 10 family dramas to watch with your loved ones on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These movies and web series guarantee a great family time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's movie has recently released on Amazon Prime Video. It is a family drama about lovers trying to get their folks to agree to their relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series on JioCinema is about a woman renting a man to be her son's father. It is filled with comedy and happy moments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a web series on Amazon Prime Video. The interesting characters of this modern family will make you smile.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Parekh family and their crazy antics will make you laugh hard. The movie is on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The slice-of-life drama is so relatable and should be watched with your loved ones for a happy weekend. The web series is on SonyLiv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series on Disney+Hotstar stars Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and more. It is a feel good series with lots of comedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show has three seasons and it is considered to be among the best comedy dramas. The story of three siblings and how they connect is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal Kemmu plays Saqid Qureshi who is finding his biological father. It has loads of comedy and drama. It is on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of Shanky, a 12-year-boy will make you smile. All he wants to do is play but family has different plans. Watch it on Amazon Mini TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of an engineering graduate taking up a job in his village panchayat is quite interesting. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Funny and emotional, the web series about marital crisis on Amazon Prime Video will leave you thoroughly entertained.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie on Netflix makes for an entertaining watch. If comedy is on your mind, this one is for you to feel good.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!