Top 10 family movies and web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video over the long weekend

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023

A funny and moving story, "3 Idiots" examines the challenges that students encounter in the educational system.

"Bajrangi Bhaijaan" tells the tale of Pavan, a devoted follower of Hanuman, who finds Munni, a lost Pakistani girl who is silent.

The central theme of "Piku" is the bond between Piku, a determined daughter, and her elderly father, Bhaskor.

The most recent Hindi prime series, Farzi, stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Rashi Khanna, and other actors.

Look no further than "Wakaalat From Home" on Amazon Prime if you're looking for a breezy comedy series that is plenty of laughs and free of complex twists.

Available on Prime, "Bestseller" is a Hindi suspense drama series starring Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, and other well-known actors in key parts.

Amazon Prime series "Bandish Bandits" creates a story with elements of love, music, and family drama by skillfully fusing mainstream and classical music.

TVF's well-known face, Jeetu Bhaiyya, plays the main character in "Panchayat." With their accomplished roles, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta enhance the screen even more.

"Kapoor & Sons" explores the unsolved problems and mysteries that the dysfunctional Kapoor family faces.

Engineering students' life and experiences at the hostel are the focus of the popular show "Hostel Daze."

