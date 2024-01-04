Top 10 famous Indian stars who went from rich to bankruptcy

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024

Parveen Babi, once a highly-paid actress in Hindi Cinema, vanished in 1983, reappeared unrecognizable in 1989, battled with weight gain, mental illness, and was found dead later.

Meena Kumari faced personal turmoil, alcoholism, and a failed marriage leading to depression and liver cirrhosis, completed the delayed film Pakeezah, and died at 39.

Bhagwan Dada, India's first dancing superstar, faced bankruptcy due to consecutive film failures, died in poverty in a Mumbai chawl in 2002 at age 88.

Bharat Bhushan was once a wealthy Bollywood actor, suffered bankruptcy after unsuccessful productions, was forced to take minor roles, seen standing in bus queues.

Vimi well known for her beauty and successful film debut, faced domestic abuse, experienced a career downfall with consecutive failures, died in extreme poverty.

Sitaram Panchal suffered from liver and kidney cancer, sought financial help on social media for treatment, and passed away at age 54 in 2017.

Raj Kiran suffered from mental illness and was reportedly seen working as a taxi driver in the US. His family still searching for him, whereabouts unknown.

Satish Kaul faced financial struggles and health issues, lived in an old age home and later in rented accommodation, and died in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Abandoned by her parents after pursuing an acting career, Mitali Sharma arrested for begging and stealing, faced extreme hardships before falling into poverty.

Mahesh Anand faced financial constraints and joblessness leading to depression, found dead in his Mumbai home in 2019 at age 57.

