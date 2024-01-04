Top 10 famous Indian stars who went from rich to bankruptcy
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Parveen Babi, once a highly-paid actress in Hindi Cinema, vanished in 1983, reappeared unrecognizable in 1989, battled with weight gain, mental illness, and was found dead later.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meena Kumari faced personal turmoil, alcoholism, and a failed marriage leading to depression and liver cirrhosis, completed the delayed film Pakeezah, and died at 39.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagwan Dada, India's first dancing superstar, faced bankruptcy due to consecutive film failures, died in poverty in a Mumbai chawl in 2002 at age 88.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bharat Bhushan was once a wealthy Bollywood actor, suffered bankruptcy after unsuccessful productions, was forced to take minor roles, seen standing in bus queues.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vimi well known for her beauty and successful film debut, faced domestic abuse, experienced a career downfall with consecutive failures, died in extreme poverty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sitaram Panchal suffered from liver and kidney cancer, sought financial help on social media for treatment, and passed away at age 54 in 2017.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raj Kiran suffered from mental illness and was reportedly seen working as a taxi driver in the US. His family still searching for him, whereabouts unknown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satish Kaul faced financial struggles and health issues, lived in an old age home and later in rented accommodation, and died in 2021 due to COVID-19.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abandoned by her parents after pursuing an acting career, Mitali Sharma arrested for begging and stealing, faced extreme hardships before falling into poverty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Anand faced financial constraints and joblessness leading to depression, found dead in his Mumbai home in 2019 at age 57.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean diet secrets for weight loss that really work
Find Out More