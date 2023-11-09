Top 10 fantasy dramas to watch on Netflix to get lost in the magical world

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Lucifer - Follow the Devil himself as he helps solve crimes and navigates his celestial and earthly life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wednesday - Dive into the dark and quirky world of Wednesday Addams in a coming-of-age series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stranger Things - Join a group of kids in a small town as they encounter supernatural forces and government conspiracies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweet Tooth - Journey with a part-human, part-deer boy in a post-apocalyptic world of hybrids and mysteries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Witcher - Witness Geralt of Rivia's adventures in a realm filled with monsters, magic, and political intrigue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Locke & Key - Unlock the secrets of a mysterious mansion with enchanted keys that unleash otherworldly wonders and horrors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Magicians - Attend Brakebills University, where students study magic and face extraordinary challenges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Irregulars - Team up with a gang of street teens solving supernatural crimes for Dr. John Watson.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shadow And Bone - Venture into a war-torn land where a young soldier discovers her extraordinary powers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sandman - Explore the dreamy and otherworldly realms under the control of Morpheus, the Dream King.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 11 longest, most controversial onscreen kiss in Indian films

 

 Find Out More