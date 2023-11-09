Top 10 fantasy dramas to watch on Netflix to get lost in the magical world
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Lucifer - Follow the Devil himself as he helps solve crimes and navigates his celestial and earthly life.
Wednesday - Dive into the dark and quirky world of Wednesday Addams in a coming-of-age series.
Stranger Things - Join a group of kids in a small town as they encounter supernatural forces and government conspiracies.
Sweet Tooth - Journey with a part-human, part-deer boy in a post-apocalyptic world of hybrids and mysteries.
The Witcher - Witness Geralt of Rivia's adventures in a realm filled with monsters, magic, and political intrigue.
Locke & Key - Unlock the secrets of a mysterious mansion with enchanted keys that unleash otherworldly wonders and horrors.
The Magicians - Attend Brakebills University, where students study magic and face extraordinary challenges.
The Irregulars - Team up with a gang of street teens solving supernatural crimes for Dr. John Watson.
Shadow And Bone - Venture into a war-torn land where a young soldier discovers her extraordinary powers.
The Sandman - Explore the dreamy and otherworldly realms under the control of Morpheus, the Dream King.
