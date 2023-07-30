Top 10 Fantasy films that will teleport you to a different world

Here is a list of fantasy films that will have you mesmerized.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

The Lord of the Rings

This is a trilogy film adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien's epic saga.

Harry Potter

This is the most popular film series and undoubtedly it has fantasized millions.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

C.S. Lewis's beloved book came to life in this cinematic adaptation.

Pan's Labyrinth

This film is a dark and mesmerizing fantasy directed by Guillermo del Toro.

Avatar

This James Cameron film has stunned with its grand visual effects and mesmerizing fantasy film.

The Wizard of Oz

This is a classic fantasy film.

Stardust

This underrated fantasy film is based on Neil Gaiman's novel.

The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro film is a dark fantasy romance set during the Cold War era.

The Princess Bride

This is a timeless adventure fantasy based on The Princess Bride.

Spirited Away

This is a masterpiece in the Japanese fantasy anime genre.

