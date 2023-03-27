TOP 10 fantasy K-dramas you can binge on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and more OTT platforms

If you are a K-drama lover or new to K-dramas, here are the TOP 10 fantasy titles that'll keep you hooked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023
Lee Minho and Kim Goeun star in this parallel universe drama which is available to binge-watch on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ji Changwook, Choi Seungeun and Hwang Inyoup starrer is a musical fantasy, a dark one. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How about a fox for a roommate and a boyfriend? Watch it on Viki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Minho and Jun Jihyun feature in this romance drama which can be watched on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tale of the Nine-tailed is a fantasy thriller mystery starring Lee Dongwook and Kim Bum. It is said that season 2 is in works. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Videos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Also known as Goblin, the series is a huge hit internationally. Starring Gong Yoo, Kim Goeun and Lee Dongwook, this one can be watched on Voot or MX Player.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Interested in forbidden magic, Alchemy of Souls have released two seasons on Netflix so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will you swap your life with the privileged one? Watch The Golden Spoon on Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A hotel that is not for real and can be encountered only under special circumstances! Interested? Watch it on Netflix. It has IU!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Joy (Moon Ga Young) and Yeo Jingoo star in this onw wherein the latter starts feeling things that Joy feels. Watch it on Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
