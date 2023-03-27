TOP 10 fantasy K-dramas you can binge on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and more OTT platforms

If you are a K-drama lover or new to K-dramas, here are the TOP 10 fantasy titles that'll keep you hooked. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023

The King: Eternal Monarch 

Lee Minho and Kim Goeun star in this parallel universe drama which is available to binge-watch on Netflix. 

The Sound of Magic 

Ji Changwook, Choi Seungeun and Hwang Inyoup starrer is a musical fantasy, a dark one. Watch it on Netflix. 

My Roommate is a Gumiho 

How about a fox for a roommate and a boyfriend? Watch it on Viki. 

The Legend of the Blue Sea

Lee Minho and Jun Jihyun feature in this romance drama which can be watched on Netflix. 

Tale of the Nine Tailed 

Tale of the Nine-tailed is a fantasy thriller mystery starring Lee Dongwook and Kim Bum. It is said that season 2 is in works. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Videos. 

Guardian: The Loney and Great God 

Also known as Goblin, the series is a huge hit internationally. Starring Gong Yoo, Kim Goeun and Lee Dongwook, this one can be watched on Voot or MX Player. 

Alchemy of Souls 

Interested in forbidden magic, Alchemy of Souls have released two seasons on Netflix so far. 

The Golden Spoon 

Will you swap your life with the privileged one? Watch The Golden Spoon on Hotstar. 

Hotel Del Luna 

A hotel that is not for real and can be encountered only under special circumstances! Interested? Watch it on Netflix. It has IU! 

Link: Eat, Love, Kill

Joy (Moon Ga Young) and Yeo Jingoo star in this onw wherein the latter starts feeling things that Joy feels. Watch it on Hotstar. 

