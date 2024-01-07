Top 10 fantasy Korean dramas to watch on Netflix
Korean dramas based on fantasy that can be watch on Netflix.
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 07, 2024
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is about Bong-soon who gets hired as a bodyguard to Min-hyuk. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hellbound is a South Korean dark fantasy which is available on Netflix.
Hotel De Luna is about Jang Man-wol and his supernatural hotel. Watch on Netflix.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo has a royal setting and you can watch it on Netflix.
Alchemy Of Souls is a powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body. Available on Netflix.
Legend Of The Blue Sea is about the love story of Shim Cheong and Heo Joon-jae. Watch on Netflix and Viki.
The King: Eternal Monarch is about Korean emperor Lee Gon and a detective. Watch on Netflix.
Secret Garden stars Hyun Bin in main role and can be watched on Netflix.
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is about an immortal goblin who goes to find a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest. Watch on Netflix.
My Love From The Star is about an alien who was stranded on Earth four hundred years ago. Watch on Netflix.
