Top 10 fantasy web series on Netflix that will transport you to another world

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023

Shadow and Bone: A young mapmaker discovers her unique powers in a war-torn land.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cursed: A reimagining of the Arthurian legend through the perspective of Nimue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Witcher: A monster hunter navigates a world filled with magical creatures and destiny.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Locke & Key: Siblings discover magical keys in their ancestral home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Good Omens: An angel and a demon work together to prevent the apocalypse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: A prequel that explores the lore of a mystical world using puppetry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Merlin: The story of young Merlin as he mentors the future King Arthur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Series of Unfortunate Events: The Baudelaire orphans face numerous trials and mysteries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Umbrella Academy: Estranged siblings with unique abilities reunite to solve a mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Once Upon a Time: Fairy tales blend into modern-day events in a small town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 web series, movies with the best lesbian scenes on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More