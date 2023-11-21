Top 10 fantasy web series on Netflix that will transport you to another world
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Shadow and Bone: A young mapmaker discovers her unique powers in a war-torn land.
Cursed: A reimagining of the Arthurian legend through the perspective of Nimue.
The Witcher: A monster hunter navigates a world filled with magical creatures and destiny.
Locke & Key: Siblings discover magical keys in their ancestral home.
Good Omens: An angel and a demon work together to prevent the apocalypse.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: A prequel that explores the lore of a mystical world using puppetry.
Merlin: The story of young Merlin as he mentors the future King Arthur.
A Series of Unfortunate Events: The Baudelaire orphans face numerous trials and mysteries.
The Umbrella Academy: Estranged siblings with unique abilities reunite to solve a mystery.
Once Upon a Time: Fairy tales blend into modern-day events in a small town.
