Top 10 feel good Hindi movies on OTT that will bring a smile on your face on the last day of 2023

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023

Satyaprem Ki Katha is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will leave you touched in more than one ways.

Gulmohar on Disney+Hotstar is one such feel good film about the family bonds.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Khushi on Netflix will make you smile as it proves that love is above all.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is on Netflix. Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao's love saga is sweet, cute and filled with tons of comedy.

Mimi is on Netflix. Kriti Sanon's film is about a girl wanting to be an actress. She needs money and she agrees to become a surrogate.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S on Amazon Prime Video will make you cry, smile, laugh and feel all the emotions at the same time.

Dear Zindagi on Netflix will make you love your zindagi to the fullest.

English Vinglish on JioCinema will push you to work harder and better.

Wake Up Sid is also on Netflix. Ranbir Kapoor's movie has major life lessons.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar is on Netflix. The movie is about a woman's demand for a private toilet.

Dil Dhadakne Do on Netflix is a family drama. It is funny, emotional, dramatic and more.

Happy New Year movie on Netflix is a multi-starrer with tons of comedy and drama.

