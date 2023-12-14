Top 10 feel good movies on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
Follow the journey of Forrest Gump through significant historical events following his remarkable life. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Shawshank Redemption is a tale of hope and friendship amidst prison life. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Princess Bride is a classic fairy tale adventure filled with romance and humour. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Groundhog Day is a comedic yet insightful story of a man discovering life's lessons while being stuck in a time loop. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sound of Music, A timeless musical romance set in the time around WWII, which won a total of 5 Oscars. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Truman Show story of a man's discovery that his entire life is a reality TV show. On YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A father's humorous and loving attempt to save his child from the horrors around him of WWII. Watch Life is Beautiful on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's a Wonderful Life is about a man who learns the true value of his life with the help of an angel. On Plex.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amélie is a French film following a shy waitress spreading happiness and love around her as she finds true love. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A heartwarming tale of a man using time travel to create meaningful moments in his life. Watch About Time on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Kazi, top 10 psychological thrillers to watch on OTT platforms
Find Out More