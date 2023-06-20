Top 10 feel good web series to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023

There must be times when you want to get away from a stressful day. These web series would be best to watch

Feels Like Ishq on Netflix is centered around couples exploring love and relationship.

Little Things on Netflix is a story of a couple in their 20s facing ups and downs of life and their relationship.

Dil Bekaraar is a cocktail of family drama set in the era of telegram and typewriter. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Badtameez Dil on Mini Tv is a beautiful love story between Liz and karan played by Riddhi Dogra and Barun Sobti.

Immature on Amazon Prime Video follows the lives of three teenage boys in their final year of high school.

Home Shanti on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around a middle class family planning to build their dream home.

Yeh Meri Family on Netflix will take you on a nostalgic ride of the 90s.

Tripling on Sony Liv revolves around three siblings and their adventures.

Gullak on Sony Liv is a collection of tales that 90s kids can relate.

Panchayat streaming on Amazon Prime Video shows the life of an Indian village.

