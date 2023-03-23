Top 10 female IAS, IPS officers who compete with Bollywood heroines in beauty

There are many IAS, IPS officers who are giving a tough fight to Bollywood actresses. We have made a full list of the same right here which is enchanting.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Stuti Charan

She cracked the UPSC exam and then became an IAS officer.

Ms. Hari Chandana Dasari

She is an IAS officer of 2010 batch of Telangana State Cadre.

Merin Joseph

She has been the youngest IPS officer in Kerala.

Riju Bafna

She passed the UPSC exam with 77th rank in 2013.

Sanjukta Parashar

She has been the IPS officer from 2006.

Tina Dabi

She secured the top rank in 2015 civil servant exam.

Kiran Bedi

She was the first woman to join IPS in 1972.

Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya

She was the second lady to qualify as an IPS officer.

Subhashini Sankaran

In 2010, she cracked UPSC and was in charge of CM's security.

Aparajita Rai

Rai cleared UPSC exams two times and has been the first IPS officer from Gorkha.

