Top 10 films and series on the Kashmir issue that are a riveting watch on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023

Set in 1995 Kashmir, Haider is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Roja on Amazon Prime Video shows a woman from Tamil Nadu, who tries to find her husband, who gets abducted by Kashmiri militants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Half Widow on Amazon Prime Video shows Neela’s journey upon losing her husband to abduction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After the Sino-India war, a highly trained Indian spy enters Pakistan on a mission to gather crucial intelligence

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Set against the backdrop of the Kashmir conflict, Hamid is an adaptation of Amin Bhat’s play Phone No. 786. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shikara is inspired by Our Moon Has Blood Clots by Rahul Pandita, the film traces the love story of a Kashmiri Pandit couple. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yahaan on MX Player is a love story set in Kashmir, Yahaan marked Shoojit Sircar’s directorial debut

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tahaan on Amazon Prime Video follows the journey of a little boy whose donkey goes missing, leading him to take upon a journey into the hills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kashmir Files on Zee 5 shows the pain of the Kashmiri community.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaurya is an adaptation of the Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson starred, A Few Good Men. Watch it on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Several filmmakers have tried a hand at it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cinema, as we know it, reflects society. The following films have truly shown the beauty of Kashmir and the conflict in their backdrop on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: What if Christopher Nolan made Hera Pheri 3? AI recreates stunning avatars

 

 Find Out More