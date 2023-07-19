Top 10 films and series on the Kashmir issue that are a riveting watch on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023
Set in 1995 Kashmir, Haider is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Roja on Amazon Prime Video shows a woman from Tamil Nadu, who tries to find her husband, who gets abducted by Kashmiri militants.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Half Widow on Amazon Prime Video shows Neela’s journey upon losing her husband to abduction.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the Sino-India war, a highly trained Indian spy enters Pakistan on a mission to gather crucial intelligence
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set against the backdrop of the Kashmir conflict, Hamid is an adaptation of Amin Bhat’s play Phone No. 786. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shikara is inspired by Our Moon Has Blood Clots by Rahul Pandita, the film traces the love story of a Kashmiri Pandit couple. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yahaan on MX Player is a love story set in Kashmir, Yahaan marked Shoojit Sircar’s directorial debut
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tahaan on Amazon Prime Video follows the journey of a little boy whose donkey goes missing, leading him to take upon a journey into the hills.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kashmir Files on Zee 5 shows the pain of the Kashmiri community.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaurya is an adaptation of the Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson starred, A Few Good Men. Watch it on Zee 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Several filmmakers have tried a hand at it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cinema, as we know it, reflects society. The following films have truly shown the beauty of Kashmir and the conflict in their backdrop on OTT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: What if Christopher Nolan made Hera Pheri 3? AI recreates stunning avatars
Find Out More