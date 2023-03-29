Top 10 films banned in Indian theatres but available on YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

There have been many movies that have not been released in the theatres. Here, is the list of movies you can watch digitally.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2023

Unfreedom-Netflix

The movie was banned as it is around a lesbian pair with a terrorist angle.

Angry Indian Goddesses-Netflix

Reportedly the Indian government felt that Indian goddesses and men were not projected well.

Gandu-Netflix

The censor board did not like the word and there was also harsh language used in the movie.

Fire-Youtube

The film was released in 1996 and India was not yet very comfortable with homosexuality.

Water-Youtube

A Banarsi widow is ill-treated for no fault but also finds love. The shooting of the movie was banned because of Hindu fundamentalists protests.

Kissa Kursi Ka- Youtube

The movie was banned as it showed the life of Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. The movie was set to release during the 1978 Emergency.

Loev-Netflix

The gay couple love story could not find a room in the theatres.

Inshallah-Football- Youtube

A Kashmiri boy does not get international football training as his dad was a servant in the Indian Military.

Parzania-Hotstar

A boy gets lost during the Gujarat riots. It did not gell well with the censor board and the movie was banned.

Black Friday-Hotstar

The movie is based on the 1995 blasts. It never got released in the theatres but is there on OTT.

