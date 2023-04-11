Top 10 films flop in theatres but hit on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023
Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar was a box office fail but fans loved it when it released on Amazon Prime Video.
Shahid Kapoor's Jersery couldn't mint money at BO but was a success on OTT.
Taapsee Pannu's Thappad became a hit on OTT despite poor numbers at the box office.
Manmarziyaan is termed as one of the best films on OTT despite its box office failure.
Pataakha did better on OTT than box office.
Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya was well received on OTT platform Zee5.
Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 worked well on Disney+Hotstar.
Mukkabaaz got good reviews but worked only on OTT.
Varun Dhawan's October was much liked by OTT fans.
Laal Singh Chaddha got positive reviews when it made it to OTT.
