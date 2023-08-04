Top 10 films of Kajol sans Shah Rukh Khan where she shared amazing onscreen chemistry

Kajol has also shared fantastic chemistry with other actors in Bollywood.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

Dushman

Kajol's intense performance and chemistry with Sanjay Dutt made this psychological thriller memorable.

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

Kajol's vivacious chemistry with Salman Khan contributed to the fun and light-heartedness of the movie.

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai

Kajol shared a lovely chemistry with Anil Kapoor in this romantic drama.

Ishq

Kajol shared electrifying chemistry with Ajay Devgn in entertaining movie Ishq.

Yeh Dillagi

Kajol shared a fantastic chemistry with Akshay Kumar in Yeh Dillagi which also stars Saif Ali Khan.

Fanaa

Kajol's pairing with Aamir Khan in this intense romance-thriller created captivating moments on-screen.

U Me Aur Hum

Kajol's chemistry with real-life husband Ajay Devgn added depth to this emotional drama.

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Kajol and Ajay Devgn displayed great chemistry in this romantic comedy, delivering a delightful performance.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Kajol's chemistry with Bobby Deol added intrigue to the suspenseful plot.

Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi

Kajol's portrayal of dual roles showcased her chemistry with Suniel Shetty and Rishi Kapoor.

