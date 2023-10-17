Top 10 films on same sex marriage and relationships to watch on OTT

Take a look at movies on same sex relationships.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

SC verdict on same sex marriage in India

On October 17, a unanimous decision by a five-judge Supreme Court bench, headed over by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, rejected the legalization of same-sex marriage in India.

Films on same sex marriage or relationships

Here are films that depict the complexities and joys of same-sex relationships and marriages

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Amazon Prime Video

A comedy that addresses homophobia in society and showcases the journey of a gay couple.

Badhaai Do - Netflix

The film is about a gay guy and a lesbian woman who agree to marry each other under societal pressure and how they reveal their identity later.

My Brother... Nikhil - Amazon Prime Video

This film follows the life of a man who is shunned by society after being diagnosed with HIV and his partner's unwavering support.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga - Netflix

This heartwarming film portrays a lesbian love story, challenging societal norms.

Margarita with a Straw - Netflix

This film tells the story of a young woman with cerebral palsy who explores her sexuality.

Fire - Amazon Prime Video

Nandita Das and Shabana Azmi starrer is about a lesbian relationship. The film was ban from release but is available on OTT.

Kapoor & Sons - Netflix

A family drama that touches on the complexities of a closeted gay character in the backdrop of family dynamics.

Aligarh - Amazon Prime Video

Based on the real-life story of a gay professor, this film explores his struggles and discrimination he faced.

Loev - Netflix

This is a romantic film surrounding a gay couple.

Sisak - Youtube

India's first silent LGBTQ+ love story, set in the bustling Mumbai local trains.

