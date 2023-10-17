Top 10 films on same sex marriage and relationships to watch on OTT

Take a look at movies on same sex relationships.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
On October 17, a unanimous decision by a five-judge Supreme Court bench, headed over by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, rejected the legalization of same-sex marriage in India.
Here are films that depict the complexities and joys of same-sex relationships and marriages
A comedy that addresses homophobia in society and showcases the journey of a gay couple.
The film is about a gay guy and a lesbian woman who agree to marry each other under societal pressure and how they reveal their identity later.
This film follows the life of a man who is shunned by society after being diagnosed with HIV and his partner's unwavering support.
This heartwarming film portrays a lesbian love story, challenging societal norms.
This film tells the story of a young woman with cerebral palsy who explores her sexuality.
Nandita Das and Shabana Azmi starrer is about a lesbian relationship. The film was ban from release but is available on OTT.
A family drama that touches on the complexities of a closeted gay character in the backdrop of family dynamics.
Based on the real-life story of a gay professor, this film explores his struggles and discrimination he faced.
This is a romantic film surrounding a gay couple.
India's first silent LGBTQ+ love story, set in the bustling Mumbai local trains.
