Top 10 films that got banned in theatres but are available on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday did not release in theatres, but is available on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Loev is a 2015 film which talks about a gay couple. The film could not make it to the theatres but is available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to harsh language used, Gandu could not be released in theatres. It is now on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inshallah Football is on YouTube for audience to watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parzania is a story of a boy who gets lost in the Gujarat Riots. The film is on Hotstar now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film Un-Freedom revolves around lesbian couple was banned but is available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angry Indian Goddesses that irked many can be watched on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das' film Fire is available on YouTube to watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Water is a film about a widow is available on YouTube to watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kissa Kursi Ka was banned from releasing in theatres but is now available on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr to make a comeback to MCU Avengers? Fans guess the plot of his comeback
Find Out More