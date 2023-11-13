Top 10 films that showcase the power of common man to watch on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023
In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol plays the role of Tara, a common man who takes down the Pakistan army to get his son back home. Watch on Zee5.
Chak De! India is about a former Indian hockey player trains India’s women hockey team to clinch the title of world champions. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Drishyam is about an ordinary man fights top police officials to save his family. Watch on Jio Cinema.
Dangal is a story of a small-town man who trains his daughters to become world champions in wrestling. Watch on Netflix.
Airlift is about an Indian businessman decides to risk his life and save stranded countrymen in Kuwait after Iraq’s invasion. Watch on YouTube.
Swades is about an Indian scientist returns to his village and finds himself advocating for reforms. Watch on Netflix.
A Wednesday is about a common man calls the commissioner of Mumbai Police about several bombs placed in the city. Watch on Netflix.
Manjhi: The Mountain Man is about a man single-handedly carves an entire road from a mountain. Available on Netflix.
Oh My God is about a man who decides to sue god, after a natural disaster destroys his shop,. Watch on YouTube.
Pad Man is about a man creates a machine to make affordable sanitary pads for women. Watch on Netflix.
Jolly LLB is about a small-time lawyer decided to fight for justice for the victims of a hit-and-run case. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
