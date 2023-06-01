TOP 10 films that were banned for vulgarity, nudity  

Here are 10 films that were banned by the Censor Board for nudity or vulgarity in India.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023

Siddhartha (1972)

Simi Garewal, Shashi Kapoor starrer movie saw the actress going nude on-screen. It is said to be one of the first films to feature nudity. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bandit Queen (1994)

Bandit Queen is a biographical drama on Phoolan Devi. It starred Seema Biswas, Nirmal Pandey, Aditya Srivastava and more.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bandit Queen was banned 

The film was banned due to explicit content. It featured a rape scene which caused massive outrage. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sins (2005)

Sins starred Shiney Ahuja and Seema Rahmani. It talked about a priest falling in love and consummating their relationship. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sins was banned 

The film was banned as it contained the themes of obsession and lust. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gandu (2010)

Gandu is an erotic art drama film. The full nudity by the actors led to the film being banned.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unfreedom (2015)

Unfreedom talked about lesbian relationships which has been a taboo in the country. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Pink Mirror (2003)

The film deals with Indian transsexuals. The subject of the third sex has been taboo back then. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urf Professor (2000)

Urf Professor starring Manoj Pahwa, Antara Mali and Sharman Joshi had vulgar scenes and bold language which led to the ban. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kama Sutra – A Tale of Love (1996)

Well, the title itself suggests what the film is about. No wonder, it was banned. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paanch (2001)

Paanch talked about the Joshi-Abhyankar serial murders in Pune. The censor board felt it glorified drugs, sex and violence. Though there were cuts made, it was never released. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Loev (2015)

Loev deals with the homosexual relationships between two men. It was still a taboo in India. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shahid Kapoor Top 10 disastrous flops; check complete list

 

 Find Out More