TOP 10 films that were banned for vulgarity, nudity  

Here are 10 films that were banned by the Censor Board for nudity or vulgarity in India.
Simi Garewal, Shashi Kapoor starrer movie saw the actress going nude on-screen. It is said to be one of the first films to feature nudity.
Bandit Queen is a biographical drama on Phoolan Devi. It starred Seema Biswas, Nirmal Pandey, Aditya Srivastava and more.
The film was banned due to explicit content. It featured a rape scene which caused massive outrage.
Sins starred Shiney Ahuja and Seema Rahmani. It talked about a priest falling in love and consummating their relationship.
The film was banned as it contained the themes of obsession and lust.
Gandu is an erotic art drama film. The full nudity by the actors led to the film being banned.
Unfreedom talked about lesbian relationships which has been a taboo in the country.
The film deals with Indian transsexuals. The subject of the third sex has been taboo back then.
Urf Professor starring Manoj Pahwa, Antara Mali and Sharman Joshi had vulgar scenes and bold language which led to the ban.
Well, the title itself suggests what the film is about. No wonder, it was banned.
Paanch talked about the Joshi-Abhyankar serial murders in Pune. The censor board felt it glorified drugs, sex and violence. Though there were cuts made, it was never released.
Loev deals with the homosexual relationships between two men. It was still a taboo in India.
