Top 10 films with best VFX to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
The Baahubali series on Disney+Hotstar has impeccable VFX. Prabhas starrer is a visual treat for fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tumbbad is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is of a man who digs into an old castle that holds a lot of fortune. But he has to face a monster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Life of Pi on Disney+Hotstar left fans astonished with its VFX. The movie is about a young boy trying to survive of a lifeboat along with a Tiger.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli does not go wrong with VFX. RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has some great visual effect scenes. The film is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan's Bhediya on JioCinema was much lauded for its VFX. From Bhaskar's transformation into a werewolf to the scenic forest, it was quite impressive.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From Hollywood, Interstellar has to be on the list of films with best VFX. The story set in dystopian future is on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ryan Gosling's First Man is also on JioCinema. The film is based on astronaut Neil Armstrong.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is a fantasy adventure drama on JioCinema. It has an IMDb rating of 8.8/10.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rise of the Planet of the Apes is on Disney+Hotstar. The film is high on VFX and it is simply too good.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2005 release King Kong is also on this list. The movie is on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
James Cameron's Avatar and Avatar: Way of Water is all about astonishing VFX that will take your breath away. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Inception had nearly 500 visual effects shots that left everyone's minds boggled. The movie is on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Midhun Manuel Thomas' Phoenix, Top 10 Malayalam horror movies to watch on OTT
Find Out More