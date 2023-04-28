Top 10 films with the saddest ending ever
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2023
The last scene from Veer Zaara made everyone cry as the lovebirds SRK and Preity Zinta are shown to have separated for 22 years.
Sehmat aka Alia Bhatt loved Iqbal (Vicky Kaushal). After he is killed she knows that she is pregnant with his child. She keeps the same.
Highway's ending was tragic as Alia Bhatt's lover Randeep Hooda gets killed. She builds a life in his name.
The heartbreaking love story of Paro and Devdas will make you cry a river.
Ishaqzaade's ending where Parma and Zoya's bodies are lying made us cry.
When SRK's character dies in Kal Ho Naa Ho, it left a void in the heart.
Fanaa was a masterpiece and showed how love as an emotion can destroy everything.
Badlapur just tears your heart apart.
Rockstar has an ending which will zone you out.
The Sky Is Pink leaves you with goosebumps.
