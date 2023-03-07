Top 10 fitness mantras from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's body is picture perfect. This is the workout routine of one of the fittest stars of the industry. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023

Sweat it

The actress is often seen in the gym sweating it out and even posting workout videos on social media.

Making time

The actress makes time for workouts despite having a pretty hectic routine.

Workout routine

Whether it is indoors or outdoors the actress prefers to workout wherever she can.

Dedicated

Despite not having a good health condition, she makes it a point to workout and stay healthy.

Eat correct

The actress believes in eating right and always advocates the same.

Daily motivation

Samantha believes in the motto of working out everyday.

Dedicated

She does not like to miss her workout sessions.

Risk taker

Samantha believes in the journet of taking risks both in her personal as well as professional life.

Perfection

Samantha believes to workout perfectly.

Beast

She also likes to workout in her living area like a beast.

