Top 10 Fittest Bollywood stars who love to workout
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Among the Bollywood celebrities who is obsessed with fitness is John Abraham. His abs are a great testament to his training.
Fitness enthusiast Bipasha Basu created videos of her exercises. She has the greatest body ever and is incredibly fit.
Without including Salman Khan's name, the list will be incomplete. He is a Bollywood celebrity who is a passionate fitness enthusiast.
Lara Dutta is a stunning woman, a former Miss Universe and an amazing actor who maintains her physical fitness through regular exercise.
One of the women in the Bollywood industry who greatly inspires other women with her curves and toned body is Shilpa Shetty. She is a firm believer of yoga and has written a book on the subject.
One of the actors who is obsessed with fitness is Shahid Kapoor. He follows a vegetarian diet, eats healthily and makes sure to get the daily intake of protein.
Hrithik Roshan has a toned body and an attractive appearance and is a dedicated fitness enthusiast. His home gym is fully equipped with all the necessary equipment.
Katrina Kaif is surely included in the list as she never misses an opportunity to go for a workout.
Alia Bhatt who is seen posting several videos of herself working out in the gym loves to burn her calories.
Sara Ali Khan loves to maintain her body shape and give us inspiration by sharing her videos while exercising.
