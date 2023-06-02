Top 10 flop Bollywood films that have super hit songs

Movies that went flop at the box office but are remembered only for outstanding songs

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

Flop movies that have hit songs

Several movies didn’t perform well but have songs that became superhits.

Roy

Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes movie was not a hit but it gave songs like Sooraj Dooba Hain, Tu Hai Ki Nahi, and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, that became chartbusters.

Dilwale

SRK and Kajol’s film was a disappointment but its songs Gerua and Janam Janam were hits.

Fitoor

The story did not impress the audience but its songs did.

Saawariya

The film was a flop but its songs Saawariya, Jab Se Tere Naina and Masha-Allah and more are still loved.

MicrosoftTeams-image - 2023-06-02T103945.434

The film killed us with boredom however the songs Hairat, Aas Paas Hai Khuda, Tujhe Bhula Diya, were superhits

Baar Baar Dekho

The film's playlist is superhit than the movie.

Shandaar

The film was a disaster but its songs Gulabo and Shaam Shaandaar topped wedding sangeets.

Jaan-e-maan

The film was a flop but its songs Sau Dard and Humko malum hai are still favourites.

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

The film was a flop but gave some hit tracks like title song and Bol Na Halke Halke.

Anwar

The film was flop but its songs Tose Naina Lage and Maula Mere Maula made us fall in love.

