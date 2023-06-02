Top 10 flop Bollywood films that have super hit songs

Movies that went flop at the box office but are remembered only for outstanding songsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023
Several movies didn’t perform well but have songs that became superhits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes movie was not a hit but it gave songs like Sooraj Dooba Hain, Tu Hai Ki Nahi, and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, that became chartbusters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK and Kajol’s film was a disappointment but its songs Gerua and Janam Janam were hits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story did not impress the audience but its songs did.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film was a flop but its songs Saawariya, Jab Se Tere Naina and Masha-Allah and more are still loved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film killed us with boredom however the songs Hairat, Aas Paas Hai Khuda, Tujhe Bhula Diya, were superhitsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film's playlist is superhit than the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film was a disaster but its songs Gulabo and Shaam Shaandaar topped wedding sangeets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film was a flop but its songs Sau Dard and Humko malum hai are still favourites.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film was a flop but gave some hit tracks like title song and Bol Na Halke Halke.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film was flop but its songs Tose Naina Lage and Maula Mere Maula made us fall in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!