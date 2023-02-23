Top 10 food items named after Bollywood celebs will blow your mind

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra; a look at dishes that are named after Bollywood celebrities.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023

Chicken Sanju Baba

Sanjay Dutt had visited Noor Mohammadi restaurant in Mumbai and ordered a chicken dish with certain instructions.

Huma's Assorted Veggies

Huma Qureshi’s favourite dish has been named after her in Italy.

Exotic Milkshake

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's song Exotic from 2012's Millions of Milkshakes made West Hollywood named a milkshake.

Shoiabtini

Some film scenes of Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara were shot in Oman and the resort made a special cocktail.

Size-Zero Pizza

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the inspiration behind this dish.

Bholi Bhali Punjaban

Richa Chadha's character from film Fukrey became popular and a lounge in Mumbai made a cocktail.

Bobby’s Cake

A 3- tier chocolate cheesecake is based on Bobby Deol.

