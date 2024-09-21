Top 10 fun facts about Kareena Kapoor Khan that every fan should know
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 21, 2024
Kareena was earlier named as Siddhima, the name was given to her by her grandfather Raj Kapoor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Acting was never her original career choice. She made a pivot to law and did a short course in microcomputers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena turned playback singer for Dev film 2002 and sang 'Jab Nahi Aaye'.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan got into reading due to her husband Saif Ali Khan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She has a bad nail-biting habit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan love to have ghee with her meals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She is a devoted practitioner of yoga and loves fitness.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She turned down films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black and more which became iconic.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She was the first choice for Rani Mukerji's role Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She loves painting and did a training.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest paid actresses in Pakistan, here's how much they charge
Find Out More