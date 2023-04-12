Top 10 gangster films to watch on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
Gangs of Wasseypur 1 had Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and is availaible on Amazon Prime Video.
Don is one of the finest gangster movies that had Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman. Watch it on Zee 5.
Company had Chandu and Malik who find that they are on the different side of the law. Watch Vivek Oberoi, Ajay Devgn's film on Netflix.
Maqbool had Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and is avalaible on Disney+ Hotstar.
Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath showed Vijay coming to the hometown to take revenge. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Omkara was based on Shakespeare's Othello that had Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Kareena Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma. Watch it on Zee 5.
Shootout at Lokhandwala is based on a gun fight that had taken place in 1991. Watch Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza's movie on Netflix.
Raees makes profit from his business and gives to his community. Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahira Khan's movie on Netflix.
Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai had Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgn. A smuggler is seen risiing to power, a cop gets caught. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Anurag Kashyap's Satya had Manoj Bajpayee, JD Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar. It is availaible on Jio Cinema.
