Top 10 gangster films to watch on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023

Gangs of Wasseypur 1 had Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and is availaible on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don is one of the finest gangster movies that had Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman. Watch it on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Company had Chandu and Malik who find that they are on the different side of the law. Watch Vivek Oberoi, Ajay Devgn's film on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maqbool had Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and is avalaible on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath showed Vijay coming to the hometown to take revenge. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Omkara was based on Shakespeare's Othello that had Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Kareena Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma. Watch it on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shootout at Lokhandwala is based on a gun fight that had taken place in 1991. Watch Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza's movie on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raees makes profit from his business and gives to his community. Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahira Khan's movie on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai had Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgn. A smuggler is seen risiing to power, a cop gets caught. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anurag Kashyap's Satya had Manoj Bajpayee, JD Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar. It is availaible on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 entertainment news of the day

 

 Find Out More