Top 10 gorgeous hairstyles to steal from actresses red carpet looks

Confused about hairstyles for any event? Take inspiration from these Bollywood actresses

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023

Madhuri Dixit

A ponytail is the best pick to enjoy the outfit and stay hands-free from hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha Patani

Give your hair new look with curls and tongs

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday

If you have short hair give it a schoolkid look like Ananya Panday

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon

A plated braid will compliment your traditional ensemble

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karishma Kapoor

A high bun with a casual formal outfit calls for a classy style quotient

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

Let your hair breathe, leave it free

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If you want your outfit to grab attention then go for a bun

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Ponytail is doing the talking, to get a similar look don’t forget a maangtika

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Keep hair tied up to shine bright

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: It's Awkward! Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs' candids will leave you ROFL 

 

 Find Out More