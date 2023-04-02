Top 10 gorgeous hairstyles to steal from actresses red carpet looks

Confused about hairstyles for any event? Take inspiration from these Bollywood actressesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023
A ponytail is the best pick to enjoy the outfit and stay hands-free from hair.
Give your hair new look with curls and tongs
If you have short hair give it a schoolkid look like Ananya Panday
A plated braid will compliment your traditional ensemble
A high bun with a casual formal outfit calls for a classy style quotient
Let your hair breathe, leave it free
If you want your outfit to grab attention then go for a bun
Ponytail is doing the talking, to get a similar look don't forget a maangtika
Keep hair tied up to shine bright
